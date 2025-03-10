Pop icon Cyndi Lauper to play Vancouver show on her Farewell Tour

Photo: Photo by Patrick Beaudry/courtesy of Shorefire. Cyndi Lauper performing on her 2024 "Girls Just Want To Have Fun Farewell Tour." Lauper will play Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 21, 2025.

No one knows "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," more than 80s pop legend Cyndi Lauper.

The icon, who turns 72 in June, has just announced the final 25 dates on her North American "Farewell Tour," which includes a stop to rock the house at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on August 21, 2025.

The year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is Lauper's first headlining run in over a decade. The "Time After Time" singer got the tour started in the fall by selling out New York's Madison Square Garden. It was Lauper's first time headlining the iconic venue, too.

When it comes to iconic venues, Lauper's tour will conclude at the end of August with a pair of evenings in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Lauper has also been raising money for the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation since the Farewell Tour launched last fall. So far, approximately $150,000 has been raised through direct donations fans have made at her shows and through efforts like online campaigns, according to promoter Live Nation.

The tour is one big part of much excitement in Lauper's career right now, as the Grammy- and Tony-winning musical artist known for hits like "True Color," and "She Bop," has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2025.

Tickets for Lauper's Vancouver concert and the other North American tour dates will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. General on sale begins Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation and Lauper's website. Several VIP package options will be available.

Opening for Lauper will be American pop musician and songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers.