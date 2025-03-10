Everything you need to know about viewing the total lunar eclipse in Metro Vancouver

Photo: . A total lunar eclipse will appear over Metro Vancouver on March 13, 2025, and the moon may appear red.

Metro Vancouverites can view a total lunar eclipse this month as the Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun.

Rosanna Tilbrook, an astronomer at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, tells V.I.A. that locals can see the full moon gradually more obscured by Earth's shadow until it is completely covered on March 13.

"We call this point a total eclipse," she explains.

Although Earth will be positioned directly between the sun and the moon, it won't completely block sunlight from reaching the moon.

"Sunlight which filters through Earth's atmosphere can still reach the Moon's surface," she notes. "However, only red light is able to pass directly through our atmosphere, while blue light is scattered away, meaning that the Moon can appear orange or red during a lunar eclipse.

"This is a similar mechanism to how sunsets work."

Tilbrook adds that lunar eclipses are viable over much larger areas than solar eclipses; they can be seen from anywhere on Earth where the moon is above the horizon. This means anyone in Canada will be able to view the celestial event.

The moon will start crossing into Earth's shadow around 9 p.m. on March 13 and the total eclipse - when the moon is fully obscured - lasts from 11:26 p.m. to half past midnight. The event ends by 3 a.m. on March 14.

Where should I go to view the total lunar eclipse in Metro Vancouver?

Tilbrook says the eclipse is visible anywhere you can see the moon, so pretty much anywhere will work, weather permitting.

"Just remember that a wide view of the sky is best, to ensure that the Moon doesn't end up behind a building or tree during the eclipse," she advises.

A cloudy night doesn't necessarily mean sky-watchers won't be able to sneak a peek of the relatively rare event, but a completely overcast sky is "a no-go."

Locals won't need special glasses or filters to view the lunar eclipse, either. Unlike solar eclipses, they are safe to view with the naked eye. And unlike some other celestial displays, they don't require a telescope.

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre is located in Vanier Park at 1100 Chestnut St. It is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The centre has two planetarium shows at the Star Theatre: Forward to the Moon, at 15:45 daily, and Exploring the Moon, at 12:45 on weekends and holidays. Tilbrook says visitors can touch a real piece of the moon in the gallery space.