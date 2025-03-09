First Nation on Vancouver Island alarmed over fish farm firm's ship that hit a rock

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk is seen dry docked in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The 'Namgis First Nation on Vancouver Island says it wants a "thorough investigation" into a shipping accident involving a vessel owned by a fish farming company that required help from the Canadian Coast Guard.

The First Nation says the vessel known as the Ronja Islander, owned by fish farming company Grieg Seafood, hit a rock and began taking on water Saturday evening in Tahsis Inlet.

'Namgis councillor Ernest Alfred says the First Nation learned of the incident from people who heard the ship's distress call, leading to concerns that the crew planned on dropping equipment or "gear" into the water.

Alfred says the First Nation was "patiently waiting" for the company to make a statement on what happened to the vessel, and he says it highlights the 'Namgis' long-standing concerns over open-net fish farming industry practices.

A statement from the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says it received a call for assistance from a vessel that had "gone aground and was taking on water" on Saturday evening, and the Canadian Coast Guard sent a boat to help and escorted the distressed vessel to nearby Gold River on Vancouver Island.

The Transportation Safety Board says it was "made aware of the incident" and it is still gathering information on what happened, and Grieg Seafood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.