Skier caught in avalanche near Rogers Pass, buried up to armpits

Photo: Avalanche Canada The avalanche danger rating in high in many parts of the B.C. Interior.

A skier is lucky to be alive after being caught in an avalanche near Rogers Pass Sunday.

According to a report filed on the Avalanche Canada website, a group of four people were skiing back to the Asulkan hut, near Asulkan Glacier, when the slide was triggered.

One of the four was caught up and buried up to their armpits. Their skis also did not disengage, making it difficult to dig them out. They were not injured, according to the report.

The post said the group were touring the low-angle slopes above the hut around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“(We) accidentally/unthinkingly skied through a steep wind-loaded roll very close to the hut as we (were) hurrying back. The slope avalanched, catching one person, who was buried up to their armpits. We were still in uphill ski mode (basically cross-country skiing downhill), so the skis didn’t release and were a real anchor.”

The post says the avalanche ran for about 25 metres and was approximately 75 metres wide.

“The people who write the bulletin know what they are talking about. Listen to them,” noted the post.

A bulletin issued by Avalanche Canada on Saturday advises backcountry users to avoid all avalanche terrain in many regions of the province, including in the Revelstoke area.