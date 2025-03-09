Highway 1 through Rogers Pass to close for 8 hours Sunday for avalanche control work

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be closed for much of Sunday afternoon and evening for avalanche control work.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the highway will be closed completely between Revelstoke and Golden. It's not expected to open until 11 p.m.

While eastbound commercial traffic will be held in Malakwa, passenger vehicles will be able to make it Revelstoke during the closure.

For decades, the Canadian Armed Forces have used 105-mm Howitzers to break loose avalanches in a controlled fashion before they're able to cut loose on their own.

The avalanche risk through Rogers Pass and the surrounding area is high this weekend.