Highway 1 through Rogers Pass open

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway from Revelstoke to Golden re-opened early Monday.

UPDATE 10:02 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for longer than expected through the Rogers Pass.

Crews have been conducting avalanche control for several hours.

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden was slated to open late Sunday night, but an update from Drive BC said it was not expected to reopen until 5 a.m. on Monday.

A detour was not available. Commercial truck traffic was being held at Malakwa.

ORIGINAL 10:30 a.m.

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be closed for much of Sunday afternoon and evening for avalanche control work.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the highway will be closed completely between Revelstoke and Golden. It's not expected to open until 11 p.m.

While eastbound commercial traffic will be held in Malakwa, passenger vehicles will be able to make it Revelstoke during the closure.

For decades, the Canadian Armed Forces have used 105-mm Howitzers to break loose avalanches in a controlled fashion before they're able to cut loose on their own.

The avalanche risk through Rogers Pass and the surrounding area is high this weekend.