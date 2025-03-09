Snow forecast to fall on Coquihalla, other mountain highways, Sunday

Photo: DriveBC Snow has yet to start falling on the Coquihalla Sunday morning.

While it's felt like spring in the Valley bottom over the past week, it's still winter on B.C.'s mountain highways.

Snow is forecast to fall at higher elevations throughout the day Sunday on the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, and Highway 1 through Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, where up to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall over the next 24 hours.

“A persistent upslope flow along the Coquihalla Highway combined with dropping snow levels will bring 15 to 20 cm of snow near the Coquihalla Summit beginning this morning into the overnight hours,” Environment Canada says.

“Snow will taper off to a few flurries Monday morning.”

With sun and cloud forecast for the Okanagan Connector, just two cm is expected to fall throughout the day there.

But further east through Rogers Pass, up to 15 cm of wet snow could fall on that mountain highway throughout the day, with another 10 cm overnight.

Snow tires are required on B.C highways through April 30.