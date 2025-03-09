Snow falling on Coquihalla, forecast for other mountain highways

Photo: DriveBC webcam Snow covered the Coquihalla Highway Sunday night.

UPDATE 8:02 p.m.

Snow is accumulating on the Coquihalla Highway.

Posts on Facebook say rain has turned to snow at higher elevations and images show snow building up in the roadway. Some drivers are also reporting fog in some sections.

YRB Nicola said that wet snow was causing slippery conditions. It is asking drivers to use caution and to watch for the flashing yellow lights of plows and sanders working along the highway.

Crews are working to maintain #BCHwy5. With warmer temps snow is falling and accumulating as slush, creating slippery sections. Please drive with caution and watch for flashing yellow lights, indicating plows or traffic control at work. #shiftintowinter #winterstorm @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/9UzEBfILAS — YRB Nicola Ltd (@YRBNicola) March 9, 2025

ORIGINAL 10:00 a.m.

While it's felt like spring in the Valley bottom over the past week, it's still winter on B.C.'s mountain highways.

Snow is forecast to fall at higher elevations throughout the day Sunday on the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, and Highway 1 through Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, where up to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall over the next 24 hours.

“A persistent upslope flow along the Coquihalla Highway combined with dropping snow levels will bring 15 to 20 cm of snow near the Coquihalla Summit beginning this morning into the overnight hours,” Environment Canada says.

“Snow will taper off to a few flurries Monday morning.”

With sun and cloud forecast for the Okanagan Connector, just two cm is expected to fall throughout the day there.

But further east through Rogers Pass, up to 15 cm of wet snow could fall on that mountain highway throughout the day, with another 10 cm overnight.

Snow tires are required on B.C highways through April 30.