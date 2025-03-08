Ironworkers Local 97 calls for 'immediate end' to Temporary Foreign Worker program

Photo: The Canadian Press Condo towers under construction and cranes at the Oakridge Mall redevelopment are shrouded in fog, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

A B.C. union says the federal government should put an "immediate end" to Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker program in the face of U.S. tariffs and "uncertainty" caused by the Trump administration.

Ironworkers Local 97 business manager Doug Parton says the trade war with the U.S. and "looming tariffs" mean that jobs should go to "qualified Canadians" rather than foreign workers brought in to "fill gaps in the labour market."

Parton says the federal government needs to "curb the misuse" of the program and prioritize investing in training Canadian workers.

The local says the program "undermines worker safety and fairness" to the detriment of temporary foreign workers and Canadian employees.

It says a "temporary pause" is needed for the construction industry in order to "review and strengthen standards" for safety and sustainability of the workforce.

Parton says the union wants to work with lawmakers to reform the program to shore up support for those in the skilled trade sector.