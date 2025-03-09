Quarterly MNP poll finds British Columbians reluctant to seek help for finances

Photo: Thinkstock

More British Columbians are reluctant to seek help when it comes to their finances.

According to a new survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of MNP, approximately 39% of those who are in need of help feel the stigma prevents them from getting it. When it comes to knowing where to go to get help, 36% said they did not know where to start.

MNP is holding its inaugural Debt Literacy Month in March, all in an effort to break down barriers on the road to financial freedom.

“Although most British Columbians agree there’s no shame in asking for help with debt, the significant increase in those who say the stigma surrounding bankruptcy prevents them from seeking help is troubling,” MNP insolvency trustee Linda Paul said in a press release.

“Debt Literacy Month is about empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed choices about their financial future and break free from the stigma and cycle of debt.”

The MNP survey, which is conducted every three months, found 38% of respondents fear they will never get out of debt. Of those who believe they need help, 51% are deterred by fears of debt-relief scams, while 73% don’t believe their situation is serious enough to seek debt help.

“A key misconception about bankruptcy or insolvency is that an individual will lose their car or home automatically,” Paul said. “But there are legal protections in place. Take a consumer proposal, for instance: it can freeze or eliminate interest, stop wage garnishments, end harassing creditor calls and allow individuals to hold onto their assets—all while the individual follows a manageable repayment plan that leads them back to financial stability.”

The Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy found consumer insolvencies in B.C. increased by 7.5% in 2024, and there are fears that number could increase thanks to ongoing economic uncertainty surrounding tariffs.