Highway 1 reopened overnight following serious crash east of Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.

Highway 1 reopened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, after a crash closed the road between Revelstoke and Golden for more than five hours.

UPDATE: 10:05 p.m.

Highway 1 remains closed in both direction through Revelstoke National Park due to a vehicle crash on Friday night.

DriveBC reports that there is no estimated time of reopening at this point.

ORIGINAL: 8 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 1 is closed in both direction through Revelstoke National Park due to vehicle crash on Friday night.

The incident has closed the road between the West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk for 3.1 km, which falls 6 to 3 km east of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Travellers are advised to watch for traffic control.

A detour is not available at this time.