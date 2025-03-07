Two new travel-related measles cases in B.C. as exposure areas increase

Photo: The Canadian Press This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, centre. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

Health officials in British Columbia say two new travel-related cases of measles have been confirmed in the Lower Mainland, bringing the recent tally to four.

Fraser Health says both infected people travelled in the same party from South Korea as another person whose measles infection was identified earlier this week, but are not connected to a case identified in February.

Officials have also expanded a list of locations where members of the public might have been exposed, including Vancouver's airport, a supermarket in Burnaby and a restaurant in Coquitlam.

The health authority says in a statement that public and workplace health staff are following up directly with individuals who are known to have been exposed to the virus.

It says people who have been exposed should monitor for symptoms up to three weeks later, including fever, dry cough, runny nose, and red eyes followed by a rash.

They say members of the public may have been exposed if they were on flight KE75 from Seoul to Vancouver on Feb. 17 or in the Vancouver International Airport on the same day from 3:20 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Exposure was also possible at the PriceSmart supermarket at 9899 Austin Road from 9 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 20 and 21, at Big Way Hot Pot restaurant in Coquitlam from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Feb. 28, and at the Royal Columbian Hospital Emergency Department from 2:30 p.m. on March 3 to 2:30 a.m. on March 4.

Measles is a highly infectious disease transmitted by airborne spread but the statement says most people in Canada will be immune due to prior immunization or previous infection.

As of Thursday, Canada had recorded 227 measles cases this year with more cases reported in the first two months of 2025 than in all of 2024