Second MLA leaving B.C. Conservatives, says he will form new caucus

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver-Quilchena Conservative Candidate Dallas Brodie attends a campaign stop with Conservative Leader John Rustad, not seen, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A member of the Opposition B.C. Conservatives says he is quitting the party in sympathy with ousted attorney general critic Dallas Brodie and plans to set up a new party.

Jordan Kealy says he's lost faith in Opposition Leader John Rustad after Brodie's ejection on Friday, and he will inform the Speaker on Monday that he intends to form a separate caucus.

