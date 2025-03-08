Four people facing a combinbed 43 charges for unlawfully hunting and killing wildlife

Photo: Facebook

Four B.C. residents are facing a combined 43 charges in connection to unlawfully hunting and killing wildlife in multiple incidents throughout the province.

The Conservation Officer Service investigation began in the fall of 2023 when conservation officers responded to a report of shots fired near a cabin at Sheridan Lake, near 100 Mile House.

According to a post on the COS Facebook page, the investigation led to the execution of two search warrants in the Lower Mainland.

Two of the accused operated as social media influencers who ran a backcountry hunting site.

The charges relate to unlawful hunts and violations related to the killing of two stone sheep, two mountain goats, one elk and four mule deer.

“This was a complex case that was investigated for more than a year,” said CO Joel Kline. “We’d like to thank the public for their prompt reporting to the RAPP line.”

Those facing charges include:

Daniel Gazzola

26 charges under the Wildlife Act, including hunting wildlife out of season; unlawful possession of dead wildlife; discharging a firearm in a no-shooting area; hunting without consideration for the lives, safety and property of others and making a false statement. Plus an additional seven criminal charges related to firearm seizures.

Emmanuel Porcellato

Eight charges under the Wildlife Act, including hunting wildlife within six hours of being airborne; hunting wildlife out of season and failing to comply with conditions of a species licence.

Cole Rogozinski

Five charges under the Wildlife Act, including unlawful possession of dead wildlife; exceeding the bag limit and making a false statement. Plus an additional three criminal charges related to firearm seizures.

Nicole Elie Rogers

Four charges under the Wildlife Act, including unlawful possession of dead wildlife and using another person’s licence.

The individuals are scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on March 10.