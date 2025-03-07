Court quashes Quesnel city council's censuring of mayor

Photo: Screengrab from City of Quesnel website FILE-Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull.

A judge has ruled that Quesnel city council was unfair in its censuring of its mayor last spring.

In a decision from earlier this week, Justice William Veenstra ruled that Quesnel's city counsel “failed to observe procedural fairness” when they censured Mayor Ron Paull over his handling of a controversial book that disputes claims about the conditions in residential schools.

The issue began when Paull's wife Pat Morton began sharing and discussing the book Grave Error: How the Meda Misled Us (and the Truth about Residential Schools) in the community in early 2024, which was brought to the attention of the nearby Lhtako Dene Nation.

As a result, city council received a letter from the First Nation which read:

“The calling into question of what our Nation went through is a slap in our people’s collective faces and is very hurtful to them. The Nation has a significant number of members who suffered through attendance at a Residential School and today suffer through the long-term trauma of what they went through. The book adds to that hurt.”

During a scheduled council meeting on March 19, Paull said he did not agree with what his wife had been doing with the book in question, and council reaffirmed their Memorandum of Understanding with the Lhtako Dene Nation.

But two days later, Paull brought the book to a Cariboo Regional District regular board meeting and showed it to two directors. Paull said he had brought the book following a previous discussion about controversial books and he wanted to see what public libraries would do with it.

This action by Paull led to Quesnel city council censuring him at an April 20, 2024 council meeting.

“First of all, I think the community needs to understand, this is no longer about the book,” Coun. Laurey-Anne Roodenburg said at the meeting. “It’s about leadership and what hasn’t transpired as a leader.”

Coun. Scott Elliot agreed, and said: “I don’t know how you could possibly think this was an appropriate comment or appropriate action to take with other elected officials or anyone in our community.”

A censure is an expression of strong disapproval or harsh criticism but doesn't carry any specific punishment.

Last May, Paull turned to the courts to have the censure lifted, arguing council breached its duty of fairness as he wasn't given two weeks notice about his alleged misconduct and wasn't given an opportunity to reply.

And Justice Veenstra agreed that the city “failed to observe procedural fairness” due to the lack of notice, pursuant to the Code of Conduct. He also noted that a staff report about the incident with the book that council relied upon was “at best ambiguous and confusing.”

“It appears to me that the actions of Council in this case are more likely attributable to a confusing and ambiguous staff report, the difficulty of ascertaining facts given the information presented by Mayor Paull in the April 24 Memo, and the sense that clearly motivated several of the Councillors to believe that immediate action was required in order to preserve important relationships [with the Lhtako Dene Nation],” Justice Veenstra said.

As a result, Justice Veenstra quashed the censures against Mayor Paull on the grounds of procedural fairness.