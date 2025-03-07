BC Conservative leader ejects MLA over residential school comments

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver-Quilchena Conservative Candidate Dallas Brodie attends a campaign stop with Conservative Leader John Rustad, not seen, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

British Columbia Conservatives Leader John Rustad has ejected his attorney general critic, Dallas Brodie, from the Opposition caucus, citing comments he says "mock and belittle" residential school survivors.

Rustad says that on Thursday Brodie challenged the caucus to fire her and asked for a vote on her removal before walking out of the caucus room.

He says that as a result of her mockery of testimony from former residential school students, "including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses," Brodie is not welcome to return to the caucus.

Brodie's removal comes after she posted on social media last month that "zero" child burials had been confirmed at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

She later took appeared in a video saying colleagues who criticized her belonged in the governing NDP, and appeared to single out Conservative house leader A'aliya Warbus, who is Indigenous.

Brodie had defied Rustad's request that she delete the original post, triggering a rift in the Opposition.