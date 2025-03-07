Nearly 50 mm of rain expected for Vancouver this weekend

Photo: . Vancouver's forecast shows plenty of rain is on the way for the weekend of March 8-9, 2025.

Vancouver residents will want to take an umbrella and wear a good jacket this weekend.

Mother Nature will bring a heavy amount of rainfall for the city in the amount of nearly 50 mm on Saturday, March 8, and more than 20 mm on Sunday.

V.I.A.'s Weatherhood is predicting near 100 per cent chance of rain for the downtown core, coupled with 15 km/h westerly winds and no sunny breaks.

This also includes Stanley Park, Yaletown, Granville Island, Jericho, Strathcona, Mount Pleasant, Kerrisdale and South Vancouver.

Meanwhile, UBC may not see as much rain with less than 40 mm predicted for Saturday and around 15 mm on Sunday.

Southern communities will also feel stronger wind gusts at around 20 km/h headed northwest.

Killarney and Hastings-Sunrise will be warmest areas this weekend with consistent daily highs of 10 C.

It's not known yet if Vancouver will open extreme weather shelters for vulnerable residents as a result of the weekend forecast.

According to the city, rainfall of at least 50 mm in a 24-hour period would meet the criteria to potentially activate shelters.

V.I.A. will post more information if it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date with hyperlocal forecasts across 50 neighbourhoods in the Lower Mainland with V.I.A.'s Weatherhood.