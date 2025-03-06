Police in New Westminster, B.C., arrest female student at high school with knife

Photo: The Canadian Press Lights on a parked police vehicle flash at scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say they acted on a 911 call about a student armed with a knife at a local high school on Thursday.

They say the caller told them the female student had made comments that caused them concern for the safety of other students and staff at New Westminster Secondary School.

When officers arrived, they found the student in a hallway holding the knife.

Police say in a news release that they tried to convince the student to drop the knife, but the suspect didn't comply.

They say they used an Arwen gun, which shoots rubber or plastic bullets and is considered a less lethal option to take someone into custody.

Police say the 18-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was being assessed at a hospital.