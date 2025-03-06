Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim receives police protection over threats

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Mayor Ken Sim arrives at city hall in a Vancouver Police Department-owned and operated SUV as part of the departmentâ€™s strategy to â€œmitigate the risk of harm to him.â€

A black SUV with darkened windows rolls up to the entrance of Vancouver city hall.

A police officer in plainclothes exits the front passenger seat of the vehicle and surveys the area before opening the rear door of the Ford Expedition.

Out pops Mayor Ken Sim.

He greets a reporter who happened to be on his way into city hall for a morning council meeting in November.

“Is this new?” the reporter asks.

“Yes, it is,” replies the mayor.

For more than four months now, Sim has been assigned a police security detail that includes one or more officers who operate an SUV belonging to the Vancouver Police Department.

Sim gets driven to work, to his appointments — including a campaign event at Olympic Village in February to announce ABC Vancouver’s candidates for the April 5 byelection — and he has run at least one brief council meeting via his computer from the seat of the vehicle.

He is believed to be the first mayor in the city’s history to require such heightened security.

In a recent interview from his office, where he had just been escorted into city hall by an officer, Sim shared what led to the police protection.

“Bomb threats, protesters coming up to my house and intimidating my family, my garage got tagged,” he said, referring to messages scrawled on his garage in October that included “Ken Sim hates poor people,” “We hate Sim city” and “Free Palestine.”

“I've been body checked a couple of times. I've had people screaming at me who are really charged up. We’ve had emails that use similar language to the healthcare CEO shooter [in New York City].”

He also mentioned a van was set on fire on a Sunday in October outside city hall.

Police and firefighters were forced to shut down streets in the area for hours after several containers of unignited gasoline were discovered inside the vehicle.

A 78-year-old man has since been charged with multiple criminal offences, but none are linked directly to the mayor or city councillors. City hall was closed on the day of the incident.

Protesters forced the closure of ABC Vancouver's campaign office in October 2022. Photo Mike Howell

Anti-ABC Vancouver protests

Sim, who is the city’s first mayor of Chinese descent, has been a political target since he became ABC Vancouver’s mayoral candidate, with a protest in October 2022 forcing the temporary closure of the party’s campaign office on Broadway.

That same day, protesters disrupted a party event at the Hollywood Theatre.

The day of his inauguration in November 2022, a protest outside city hall led to police escorting Sim and some members of his new council into the building for the administration’s first public meeting.

The protests were related to the Vancouver Police Union’s endorsement of the mayor’s party and concerns over housing and homelessness. Just last week, more than 300 people attended a rally outside city hall to condemn the mayor’s move to pause construction of new supportive housing.

The cost of Sim's police detail since November has totalled $226,000.

“What I can tell you is that at the City of Vancouver — regardless if you're the mayor or not — if there is a significant safety issue around any of our team members, we will take care of them because it's the right thing to do,” Sim said.

“We take care of our people, and we don't shy away from it. People shouldn't have to worry about their safety when they come to work, when they choose to work at the City of Vancouver.”

'Number of personal threats'

Police Chief Adam Palmer announced the cost of the mayor's police security detail Thursday at police board meeting. The announcement came after requests from BIV for the cost and reason for Sim's police protection.

Palmer said there has been "a number of really disturbing incidents," including online and social media threats to the mayor and his family. He outlined many of the incidents the mayor shared with BIV.

"There has been graffiti at a business associated to the mayor, there have been protests more than once at his house where he lives with his family, there have been bomb threats, there have been threats to kill him, threats against his family and various doxing incidents," said the chief, who also referenced the burning van and another incident where windows at city hall were smashed "and somebody throwing a Molotov cocktail."

Palmer said the police protection of Sim will continue, but gave no indication if it will become a permanent duty of the department. At the same time, the chief noted mayors in major cities in Canada and in the United States have police protection.

"Unfortunately, it's probably a sad commentary on society, but it's the reality that we do have to provide [security] to ensure the protection and security of our elected officials — in this case, the mayor of our city Ken Sim and make sure that he has the proper protection for him and his family," Palmer said.

Gregor Robertson served as Vancouver's mayor from 2008 to 2018. Photo collage Dan Toulgoet

Gregor Robertson, Kennedy Stewart

Sim’s predecessors — Gregor Robertson and Kennedy Stewart — did not require police protection during their time as mayor. Robertson was in office from 2008 to 2018, while Stewart served from 2018 to 2022.

Both had their critics.

“I never had day-to-day personal security in my 10 years as mayor,” Robertson said in an email. “I never felt the need for it and our VPD Chiefs [Chu and Palmer] both advised it wasn’t necessary. The exception was occasional police/security support at major events, [eg. with world leaders present].”

Robertson said he didn’t have a car and driver. His main modes of transportation were walking, cycling and public transit.

“I can’t speak to what’s changed in Vancouver to warrant the mayor having a police escort and city hall needing heightened security,” he said, noting crime statistics have remained relatively level in recent years.

“Vancouver remains far safer than most big cities around the world. But threats and bullying continue to be an issue impacting public servants, and politicians in particular. Nobody should feel unsafe in their jobs, and the focus should be on tackling the causes of that insecurity.”

Kennedy Stewart served as Vancouver's mayor from 2018 to 2022. Photo Mike Howell

'Life threatened on many occasions'

Stewart made headlines in September 2021 after he and his wife were accosted by a man in a Yaletown wine store.

Stewart said the man was “poor bashing,” challenged him to go outside and touched his elbow at one point in an incident that forced him to call police. The man called Stewart “an embarrassment to the city.”

“He was really angry and the fact he wouldn’t leave us alone and waited outside the store was quite concerning,” he said at the time.

Stewart served as an NDP MP before he was elected mayor in 2018.

“I've had my life threatened on many occasions,” he told BIV. “I would report it both as an MP and as mayor. But at no point was there a suggestion that I should have a police escort — that was never suggested by the security teams.”

Like Robertson, Stewart regularly used transit and walked around the city when he was mayor.

Stewart noted the links between the mayor and the VPD in answering whether he believed Sim’s police security detail was warranted. The Vancouver Police Union endorsed the mayor’s party in the 2022 election, and union president Ralph Kaisers is now a candidate in the April 5 byelection.

Coun. Brian Montague, who was elected with Sim, is a retired VPD officer.

“Maybe there is some need for this, but it also can be an ego thing, too,” Stewart said. “I don't know which one it is. But it's pretty cool to be driven around with cops in a big SUV. It certainly adds to your status, which seems something that this mayor would be interested in.”

Stewart then added: “I really feel for the mayor if that's what he's going through and his family's going through. Because it's very unnerving to have somebody threaten your life. You're so vulnerable as an elected official because you're in public all the time, and you know that people have access to you. And if they want to hurt you, they can.”

A security guard at Vancouver city hall inspects a visitor's bag. Photo Mike Howell

City hall campus security, $910,000

Police protection for Sim comes at a time when security at city hall continues to increase, with citizens having to have their bags checked and be subject to a guard using a hand-held metal detector.

On days that council meets, uniformed security guards working on the main floor and in the council chamber lobby are very noticeable. Plainclothes police officers and security guards have also been observed in city hall, and circulating in and out of restricted areas.

The days of groups packing the council chamber, including filling the balcony and holding signs of protest, appear to be over. Speakers to council are only allowed in the chamber when their name is called.

The city’s communications department said in an email that the annual budget for security services at the city hall campus – including “visitor management, access control, patrols and operational response 24/7/365, and security screening on council meeting days” – is $910,000.

Security screening on council meeting days is approximately $98,000 of this total amount.

“The security measures in place at city hall are designed to protect staff, elected officials, visitors and city assets and ensure a secure environment for city operations,” the communications department said.

“The level of security is determined by operational needs and risk assessments with adjustments made when necessary.”

ABC Vancouver Coun. Lisa Dominato has mixed feelings about the level of security at city hall. Photo Mike Howell

'How do you strike a balance?'

Coun. Lisa Dominato, a member of ABC Vancouver, said she has mixed feelings about the increase in security when considering the need for public participation at city hall.

“Taxpayers, the public, have a right to be there to observe our meetings, and I want them to be there — I want full participation,” she said.

“But then, on the flip side, you know, there's been instances of violence in public institutions in our country. And so how do you strike that balance? I'm not an expert in that. I don't know.”

Dominato is a former school trustee and is currently serving her second term on council. She can only think of one incident where she had concerns about a person who escalated his comments with her during phone conversations. She reported it, but “it didn’t amount to anything at the end of the day.”

She wouldn’t comment on the mayor’s security, but is aware of Sim’s home being vandalized.

“If someone came to my home and did the same thing, I would be frightened, I would be unsettled,” Dominato said. “I have children. He has children. We've heard about people showing up at MPs’ homes. So I certainly can appreciate when someone's been threatened or had their home vandalized. Deeply unsettling.”

SKS assault-style rifle

In his interview with BIV, Sim referred a couple of times to the shooting at Edmonton city hall in January 2024 and the impact that had not only on elected officials and staff there, but on others across the country.

RCMP Supt. Glenn Sells of the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team told reporters in March 2024 that local resident Bezhani Sarvar, 28, had been charged with multiple terrorism and terrorism-related offences in connection with the incident.

“Our investigation ultimately determined that the actions of Mr. Sarvar were believed to be politically motivated and therefore reached the legal threshold required to support the terrorism charges,” said Sells, but didn’t elaborate on what he meant by politically motivated.

At the scene on that day, police seized an SKS assault-style rifle, three prohibited rifle magazines, approximately 150 rounds of ammunition and four gasoline-filled Molotov cocktails.

“This certainly highlights the risk posed to the public and the amount of damage that could have been done that day,” Sells said at the news conference.

'High level of security'

Edmonton has since increased its security measures, according to an email from Arjan Sharma, the branch manager for fleet and facility services at the City of Edmonton.

Some of the upgrades since January 2024 include:

• Limiting public access to some areas of the building.

• Adding a security screening area to the main floor of the building (including metal detectors and contracted security personnel).

• Adding security doors to prevent public access to the second floor.

• Installing higher security barriers in the council chamber.

• Changing parkade hours and access.

“The city hall building is intended to be a welcoming, inclusive place,” Sharma said. “Upgrades have been made to ensure a high level of security for employees and visitors, while also preserving opportunities for city hall to remain a vibrant and accessible public space.”

'A scary day'

Edmonton city councillor Anne Stevenson was not at city hall when the man began to open fire into walls and windows and throw Molotov cocktails in the building. No one was injured and the suspect was ultimately subdued by security guards and police.

Stevenson said her staff and colleagues were present.

“It's shocking, it's very, very unnerving,” said Stevenson, who was elected in 2021 and is a council appointee to the Edmonton Police Commission. “It was a scary day, and it's continued to have ripple effects for individuals.”

Having security guards in place was “critically important,” and they did “a phenomenal job in face of that,” said Stevenson, noting “they were the ones who approached the shooter, who surrendered to them.”

In her time in office, Stevenson said, she has received “a few worrisome emails” that she forwarded to the city’s corporate security team. She said the security measures at Edmonton city hall strike a reasonable balance between public access and protecting elected officials and staff.

At the same time, she said, public discourse and the use of social media has to be kept in check, with citizens and politicians having to be more mindful of the potential damage that words can cause.

“Usually what's found is that people who take violent action in this political way usually have other health disorders, but their actions are influenced by what they're hearing in media — what they're hearing influential people say,” Stevenson said. “So we're all part of that solution.”

BIV requested an interview with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi to discuss his security detail and measures at city hall, but he declined.

Home security systems

In Calgary, a majority of council voted in January 2022 to allow each member to access up to $8,000 to install home security systems. The motivation for the motion was connected to protests outside council members’ homes, said Coun. Andre Chabot.

Chabot has been a councillor since 2005 and said he’s never been threatened.

He cast one of the dissenting votes against the motion, saying he didn’t believe it was necessary for him. At the same time, he said, he recognized female politicians tend to be targeted more than men.

Like Stevenson, he believes social media can lead to a councillor becoming a target.

“We have quite a few women on our council, and I would say that they're not all being targeted,” he said.

“Some of those women on council have made a very strong effort at engaging face to face with the public to inform them, or to help them understand at least their rationale as to why they made the decision that they did. While others are trying to explain themselves through social media and essentially preaching to the public, not consulting or communicating with them.”

Chabot said Mayor Jyoti Gondek has security in place.

“I would say twice as much as the previous mayor,” he said. “I do know that she receives threats regularly, if not daily. Some of it may be self-induced as a result of some of her decisions being very controversial. And so that, in itself, incites anger, and anger sometimes materializes itself as a physical threat.”

Added Chabot: “Again, I think a lot of it has to do with social media and people feeling empowered through social media. It’s actually created more problems than it's actually helped or solved, and it seems like women are targeted more than men.”

Melissa De Genova told the Vancouver Courier in July 2020 that she has received personal attacks as councillor included “calls for me to commit suicide and threats of violence to me and my family.” Photo Dan Toulgoet

Female politicians targeted

The level of hate against women politicians was documented in a report released in April 2019 by the House of Commons’ standing committee on the status of women. The report’s title is, "Elect her: A roadmap for improving representation of women in Canadian politics."

The report said that gender-based violence or harassment against female elected officials can take many forms including sexist comments or insults, sexual harassment, sexual assault and death threats.

Data in the report showed violence against female elected officials is common, with a survey referenced in the report revealing that more than 80 per cent of respondents indicated having experienced some form of psychological violence during their parliamentary terms, and 20 per cent reported being victims of physical violence.

At a Brampton, Ont. council meeting last year, councillors Rowena Santos and Navjit Kaur Brar made a presentation ahead of International Women’s Day to share that they face harassment on a daily basis.

In Vancouver, current city councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung has been threatened. So has Melissa De Genova, who served with Kirby-Yung during Kennedy Stewart’s administration. The incidents were reported by the Vancouver Courier in July 2020.

In Calgary, city hall has been fortified with similar measures that are in place in Edmonton, with a combination of guards, metal detectors and barriers in the council chamber.

“Personally, I think it's excessive,” Chabot said. “If you have a metal detector, I don't know what more you need beyond that, especially considering that we have provisions internally that make it virtually impossible for the public to actually get to us.”

Social media

Whether fortified city halls in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver — and incidents or circumstances that require protection of elected officials — dissuades people from seeking political office is an open question.

Stevenson: “We know there are a lot of lot of folks choosing not to run, choosing to not run again in other cities. Not because of any violent events, but just for that sort of constant onslaught of harassment, whether that's by email or on social media.”

Chabot characterized it as “a two-way street.”

“Some members of council, once elected, feel empowered and entitled,” he said.

“And by extension, they tend to be disrespectful to people when they come to present to council. So whilst I understand why there's a reluctance for people to want to run for public office, there's also a reduced interest in coming to council because of the potential of being ridiculed. Respect is a two-way street.”

The Samara Centre for Democracy released a report in June 2023 based on a project the organization launched to track online abuse in eight municipal elections held in 2022, including Vancouver.

The project found that Vancouver’s three main mayoral candidates — Sim, Stewart and Colleen Hardwick — received the most abuse via Twitter, which is now known as the X social media platform.

Stewart received more than 20 per cent of all abusive tweets (2,031). Hardwick received 599 and Sim, 562, according to the report.

'A regular person'

Sim, meanwhile, characterized the security for him and at city hall as “a sign of the times.” That said, he urged people to continue to come to city hall and speak to council. Phoning in is another option, if people feel intimidated by the security measures.

“Some speakers have been intimidated when they take a side, and they've been threatened as well,” the mayor said.

“So we have a duty to protect everyone who comes into the place. The only people that should worry are the people that want to come in with weapons, because the metal detector will go off, and we won't let them in the building.”

As for his personal security, he said: ““If it was up to me, I wouldn't have this at all. I'd like to be accessible. I’d also like to be a regular human being, walking the streets.”