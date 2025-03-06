Early morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Surrey

Photo: . Skilled Truckers Canada Police investigate a fatal collision on March 6, 2025.

One person has died and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Surrey on Thursday.

The early morning crash occurred just after 7 a.m. near 144 Street and Highway 10.

First responders attended the crash and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

Photographs taken from the collision show the crash involved a car and truck.

Sgt. Tige Pollock with Surrey Police Service said the reason for the crash is unknown at this stage.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called to investigate. ICARS conducts forensic reconstruction of collisions that result in serious injury or death, from Pemberton to Boston Bar.

Highway 10 is closed westbound between 148 Street and 144 Street as police investigate.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502.



