B.C. poised to toll U.S. trucks driving to Alaska through province in tariff response

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby speaks to reporters from his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Premier David Eby says the province will introduce legislation in the coming days that would give it the ability to levy fees on commercial trucks travelling from the United States through the province to Alaska.

Eby says the move against Alaska-bound trucks is part of a series of responses the province in planning after the "unprecedented attack" from the United States that put a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods.

The premier says the responses also include the ability to remove interprovincial trade barriers between provinces and territories, and mandating that low-carbon fuels added to gasoline and diesel be produced in Canada.

His announcement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump paused tariffs on some Canadian and Mexican imports that comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement, while potash levies were lowered to 10 per cent.

Eby says he's unmoved by the pause, saying the "tariffs are on, the tariffs are off" uncertainty is a "deliberate tactic" to weaken Canadian resolve in an attempt to turn Canada into the 51st state.

Eby says the tariffs imposed by Trump are a profound mistake and are hurting families on both sides of the border, and his team is working hard to ensure the province comes out stronger on the other side.