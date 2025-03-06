B.C. signs $670-million pharmacare agreement with federal government

Photo: The Canadian Press Health Minister Mark Holland speaks at the SOS Medicare conference, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The British Columbia and federal governments have signed a four-year, $670-million pharmacare agreement, giving universal access to contraceptive and diabetes medications.

The plan will support nearly 550,000 B.C. residents with diabetes and provide 1.3 million people with a range of contraceptives.

The agreement, signed Thursday, will also mean free public coverage of hormone replacement therapy to treat menopause symptoms, although universal access to the free medications doesn't start until March next year.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland said people talk about the cost of such a plan, but the expense of not giving someone with diabetes the medicine they need could be blindness, loss of a limb or even death.

He said women in this country will very soon live in a day when they have complete autonomy over their own bodies.

"Women being able to have access to reproductive medicines is freedom, freedom over the decisions what to do with their bodies, whether or not they want to start a family, and it's absolutely critical," Holland said.

The funding agreement will also improve access to diabetes devices and supplies.

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne said the rising cost of living can create very difficult choices for people, but no one should have to choose between paying for their medications or paying for groceries.

"The cost for diabetes medication for a person living with Type 1 diabetes can be as high as $18,300 a year. For those who are living with Type 2 diabetes, it can be as much as $10,000 a year."

"So, thanks to this federal funding, we're going to be able to cover diabetes medication costs for everyone in British Columbia free of charge."