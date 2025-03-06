Province boosting Canadian booze at liquor stores

Photo: Colin Dacre FILE- Counter measures are showing at LBC stores

Countermeasures applied in response to U.S. tariffs are underway at BC Liquor Stores, and buying Canadian is the flavour of the day.

Local shops are seeing empty spaces where red-state booze brands once were once stacked, orders from those regions have been halted and now store workers are trying to redirect attention to Canadian made goods.

A red maple leaf shelf label will now be added next to the price labels of products supplied by Canadian manufacturers.

“The LDB is a strong supporter and advocate for local liquor manufacturers, and we will continue to implement programs to support local industries, including stocking and promoting BC and Canadian-made products,” Blain Lawson, General Manager and CEO of theLDB, said in a press release.

“This further enhancement of adding maple leaf labels to Canadian products in our stores will allow customers to easily find quality products that are produced locally.”

The LDB is also responsible for the wholesale distribution of alcohol to private retailers and hospitality establishments in the province and to assist private retailers, bars, restaurants and pubs looking to support Canadian manufacturers, LDB Wholesale is also compiling and posting a list of Canadian-made products on its wholesale ordering website.

These changes have been concern about this raised among industry leaders.

"Having a product that you are offering your guests and then suddenly the government goes, 'sorry, but it is going to be taken off the shelf.' That causes disruption in your own operations," Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association said.

"It is going to obviously require some alterations, some education from the staff to make those changes.

The B.C. government's tariff response website says the actions will result in an estimated $40 million annual loss for manufacturers "in the states governed by elected officials most supportive of Trump's unfair tariffs."

The moves have the attention of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat in an otherwise deeply red state who has spoken out against Trump's tariffs, saying the trade war would cause "significant harm" to people and businesses, including those involved in the bourbon industry.

"These tariffs, which are the result of one individual, are going to cause our prices of gas to go up, are going to cause our prices of groceries to go up, are going to raise the cost of housing all across the United States," Beshear said during an appearance on CTV News Channel's Power Play.

U.S.-made liquor products from non-red states will be unaffected by this action at this time and will continue to be imported and sold by the LDB.

-with files from Madison Reeve & The Canadian Press