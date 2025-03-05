Three-year-old child dies in pedestrian accident in Chilliwack, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., say a three-year-old child has died in a "tragic motor vehicle collision."

Police say the child was a pedestrian at the intersection of Vedder and Petewawa roads when he or she was hit on Wednesday.

They say emergency responders provided immediate medical assistance but the child succumbed to their injuries.

The driver remained on the scene is co-operating with the police investigation.

Insp. Harinder Kheleh says police extend their condolences to the child's family during this "unimaginable time," after a crash that affects the entire community.

The integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service will be helping the investigation, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to reach out to them.