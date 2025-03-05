Air Canada, WestJet, Flair, and Porter have big sales right now

Photo: . Air Canada, WestJet, Flair Airlines, and Porter Airlines are offering sales on flights across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and worldwide for travel in 2025.

All of Canada's major airlines are offering low-cost options for travellers looking to fly from B.C. this spring and summer.

Air Canada, WestJet, Flair Airlines, and Porter Airlines are currently having big sales on flights for travel across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and worldwide.

Have a look at the offers available for discounted travel with the country's largest carriers.

WestJet

WestJet started celebrating its 29th birthday with a sale on international flights last week. However, the airline has added additional savings for travellers who purchase tickets for travel between March 12 and Dec. 31.

Travellers can take advantage of bigger discounts on the following destinations in UltraBasic and Econo classes.

Twenty per cent off select base fares:



Within Canada



Between Canada and the United States



No code-share



Fifteen per cent off select base fares.



Between Canada and Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America



Between Canada and Europe



No code-share



Ten per cent off select base fares:



Between Canada and Tokyo (Narita), Seoul (Incheon)



No code-share



The following blackout dates apply to the sale: March 13-17, 21-24; April 17-21; May 15-19; June 28-30; July 1 and 31; Aug 1-4, 29-31; Sept. 1, 26-30; Oct. 10-13; Nov. 7-11; and Dec. 18-23, 26-30.

Tickets must be booked by March 5 at 10:59 p.m. using the promo code 5R2X9VZ.

Travellers can also take advantage of discounted fares in all booking classes to anywhere WestJet flies with no blackout dates for travel between Feb. 26 and Dec. 31. These offers are part of the airline's original Born in the '90s Birthday Sale.

Flair Airlines

Last week, Flair Airlines took a cue from WestJet, offering discounts to passengers as part of its "It's Not Our Birthday Flight Sale." The ultra-low-cost carrier has pivoted its marketing strategy south of the border, honing in on Trump's tariffs to capture the attention of travelling Canucks.

The "Tarrific Flight Deals" includes discounts of up to 25 per cent off base fares for travel between March 11 and June 12 for flights to and from Mexico and the Caribbean.

Tickets need to be booked by March 5 at 10:59 p.m. using the promo code TARIFF25.

Sale fares from Vancouver include one-way, direct flights to Guadalajara for $121, Los Cabos for $136, Puerto Vallarta for $141, and Cancun for $141,

Air Canada

Air Canada has a sale on flights across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, Asia Pacific, and South America for travel between Feb 26 and Dec. 3 and travel to Europe between March 6 and Oct. 31.

The offer is valid on new bookings



For Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean: all Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class undiscounted Air Canada-published base fares only.



For Asia Pacific and South America: all Economy, and Premium Economy undiscounted Air Canada- published base fares only.



For Europe: on select Economy (Standard, Flex, comfort only), Premium Economy (lowest only) undiscounted Air Canada-published base fares only.



To take advantage of the sale, travellers must book tickets by Wednesday, March 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Some featured fares highlighted on the final day of the sale include direct, one-way flights from Vancouver to Toronto for $148, Calgary for $84, Honolulu for $205, London for $1,032, Singapore for $1,103, Brisbane for $1,677, Sydney for $1,581, Tokyo for $1,224, Osaka for $1,364, and Bangkok for $1,077.

Porter Airlines

Porter has joined the other airlines and is offering a "Sweet Savings" sale with reduced ticket prices for travel by Oct. 25.

The following blackout dates apply: April 17-18, 21; May 15-20; June 26 -July 6; July 31-Aug. 5; Aug. 27-Sept. 2; and Oct. 9-14.

Some of the sale fares include flights from Vancouver to Toronto for $131, Ottawa for $196, and Ottawa for $152 (see slide two for a full chart of discounted fares).

Tickets must be booked by 8:59 p.m. on Friday, March 7.