Police officer stabbed in Vancouver patrolling Downtown Eastside

A Vancouver police officer was stabbed in the leg while patrolling Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Tuesday night.

Two uniformed officers were walking in the DTES around 7 p.m. on March 4 when the stabbing occurred.

Vancouver's police chief Adam Palmer said "one of them was randomly attacked by a suspect armed with an edged weapon, slashing our officer several times."

The suspect has a history of violence and was arrested.

“Random senseless violence is intolerable and certain people need to be incarcerated,” said Palmer.

The officer was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries to his calf.

In February, a new task force was created to dismantle organized crime networks and target criminals in the Downtown Eastside.

Dubbed “Task Force Barrage” and a $5-million strategy, it aims to enhance and add to police efforts already underway in the Downtown Eastside.

Palmer said back in February that this area accounts for more than 30 per cent of violent crime in the city.

For the new task force, uniformed officers have been assigned to the beat to reduce street crime and violence. There will also be “complex and coordinated investigations” to target gangs and organized crime groups, and “improve community partnerships to address social needs and improve community safety.”

Vancouver police said more details about the incident are expected later Wednesday.





