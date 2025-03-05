Head-on crash injures child, two adults near Parksville, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Police say it was "miraculous" that no one was killed after a head-on collision near Parksville, B.C. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

Police say it was "miraculous" that no one was killed in a head-on collision that destroyed two vehicles near Parksville, B.C.

A statement from B.C. Highway Patrol says three people, including a child, were taken to hospital after the crash Monday on Highway 19.

Police say a white Chevrolet pickup crossed the median from the southbound lanes and struck a grey Toyota Prius going north, severely damaging both vehicles.

Police say they're still investigating the cause of the collision and "nothing has been ruled out."

They're asking anyone who saw the vehicles in the lead-up to the crash just after 4 p.m. near the Church Road overpass to come forward.

Corp. Michael McLaughlin says in the statement that the driver of the Prius likely saved her child’s life by using a proper child car seat in the rear of her vehicle.

"Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash. Miraculously, the driver and small child in the Prius appear to have non-life-threatening injuries," he says.