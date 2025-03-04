Gang-related homicide investigators deployed to Surrey, B.C., after shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

British Columbia's Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Surrey after a fatal "targeted, brazen shooting" earlier this week.

Police say officers with the Surrey Police Service responded to reports of a shooting near the 7900 block of 120 Street around 5:25 p.m. Monday and found the driver of a vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The team says in a statement that the man died at the scene, and about 10 minutes later Delta police responded to a vehicle fire at 64 Avenue and Westview Drive.

It now says that its Integrated Gang Homicide Team, which was established last year, was deployed and have since confirmed the burnt vehicle in Delta was involved in the shooting.

The homicide team has identified the victim as 29-year-old Jaskaran Singh Minhas in an effort to further the investigation, saying he is believed to have connections to organized crime.

Sgt. Freda Fong says the shooting has "all the hallmarks of a gang-related homicide," adding that those involved in the shooting "displayed a complete disregard for public safety."

“This was a targeted, brazen shooting in a high-traffic area,” Fong says in the news release.

“We believe there are at least two suspects involved and investigators are working diligently to identify all parties."

She says investigators are interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and canvassing for video, while police are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to the homicide team.