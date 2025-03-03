BCAA launches fireweed pin to support non-profits helping with wildfire recovery

Photo: BCAA All proceeds from sales of the BCAA Fireweed Pin will support non profit wildfire relief and recovery programs.

A distinctive flower that blooms in the wake of wildfires is helping raise money for non-profit organizations that offer support, relief and recovery to B.C. communities impacted by fires.

The British Columbia Automobile Association is launching a new campaign, selling a limited-edition BCAA Fireweed Pin at all its locations across the province.

One hundred per cent of proceeds will go to partner organizations like United Way BC and its Wildfire Recovering Fund and the Canadian Mental Health Association, which offers a program to help first responders recover from the psychological effects of protecting their communities.

“Our goal with the BCAA Fireweed Pin campaign is to uplift the incredible resilience that people and communities in BC continue to demonstrate,” says Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s director of corporate purpose.

“The nature of fireweed and its ability to thrive after something as devastating as a wildfire is the perfect symbol to represent our collective strength as a province and to help recovery efforts.”

West Kelowna BCAA service location manager, Peter Balazsy knows about the fear and uncertainty in the wake of wildfires. His family evacuated during the 2023 McDougall Creek Wildfire.

“Watching the fire get closer to our home on our security camera was a surreal experience – all my family memories flashed before my eyes,” says Peter. “Concern for my family, and our community, was overwhelming but it was important to me to keep the BCAA Service Location doors open and assist anyone who needed help.”

He says the Fireweed Pin is another way to give back to the organizations helping West Kelowna and others “build back stronger”.

The BCAA Fireweed Pin is available to purchase for $5 dollars at BCAA Service Locations and Auto Service Centres across the province, while supplies last.

To learn more, visit bcaa.com/OursToProtect