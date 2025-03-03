One dead after Langley, B.C., explosion that may have been caused by drug lab: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A spokesman for the Langley RCMP has confirmed that one person was found inside a house that was destroyed by a fire caused by an explosion on Friday. An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A spokesman for the RCMP in Langley, B.C., has confirmed that one person has been found dead inside a house destroyed in an explosion on Friday.

Sgt. Zynal Sharoom says in a news release that investigators remained at the scene over the weekend and were working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains.

The explosion and fire left two people with critical injuries and one person unaccounted for as the flames destroyed the home, spread to nearby residences and forced the closure of the neighbourhood.

RCMP now say their preliminary investigation has revealed the blast and fire "may be consistent with what is found at an illegal drug extraction lab."

However, police say it may take time to reach a definitive conclusion as expert analysis was still required.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the explosion to reach out if they have not already spoken with officers.