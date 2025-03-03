Another earthquake shakes parts of B.C.

253448
Another earthquake shook parts of B.C. early Monday morning.

There was a 4.1 magnitude quake between Washington State and Vancouver around 5 a.m. Monday, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Emergency B.C. said the temblor, which was initially reported to be a 4.8 magnitude, was felt around Victoria and Vancouver, though there are no reports of damage. The National Tsunami Warning Center verified there is no tsunami threat

This quake is the third in a matter of weeks. The first was a Feb. 21, 4.7 magnitude quake near the Sunshine Coast.

Then last Monday night a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck west of Port Alice, a community on northwest Vancouver Island.

The Geological Survey of Canada records and locates over 4,000 earthquakes in Canada each year, 1,000 of which are in western Canada.

