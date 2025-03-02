Highway 1 through Rogers Pass closed again after overnight crash

Photo: DriveBC

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass was closed in the early morning hours of Sunday following a vehicle crash.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., west of the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

The crash has closed all lanes of Highway 1 for several hours between Jumping Creek Rd and MacDonald Snowshed. According to DriveBC, the crash is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m.

The closure comes after the same highway was closed for several hours Saturday, due to an avalanche near Canyon Hot Springs at about 11:30 a.m.

While that closure was initially supposed to last until 2 p.m., the highway didn't reopen until 5:45 p.m. Saturday.