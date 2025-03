Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass is closed Saturday for avalanche control work.

The planned closure between Revelstoke and Golden is expected to last until 2 p.m.

For decades, the Canadian Armed Forces have used 105-mm Howitzers to break loose avalanches in a controlled fashion before they're able to cut loose on their own.

The risk of avalanches is particularly high across much of southern B.C. right now.