Highway 1 closure through Rogers Pass extended to 6 p.m.

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces - file photo

UPDATE: 2:05 p.m.

DriveBC now says that Highway 1 through Rogers Pass won't be reopened until 6 p.m. as avalanche control work continues.

The planned closure between Revelstoke and Golden was initially scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m., but it's not clear what has led to the four-hour extension of the closure.

ORIGINAL: 11:45 a.m.

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass is closed Saturday for avalanche control work.

The planned closure between Revelstoke and Golden is expected to last until 2 p.m.

For decades, the Canadian Armed Forces have used 105-mm Howitzers to break loose avalanches in a controlled fashion before they're able to cut loose on their own.

The risk of avalanches is particularly high across much of southern B.C. right now.