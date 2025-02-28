Trucker strikes North Vancouver's Main Street overpass

Photo: Pat Bell The RCMP's BC Highway Patrol and CVSE are investigating after a driver of a truck with an overheight load struck North Vancouver's Main Street overpass Friday morning.

The RCMP’s BC Highway Patrol division is investigating after a trucker’s overheight load struck the Main Street overpass in North Vancouver Friday morning.

A release from investigators states they were made aware of a truck and trailer stopped on the shoulder just before 9:30 a.m.

“Officers attending the scene learned that a grader being transported on a flat deck tractor trailer had struck the Main Street overpass. Upon inspection, minor superficial damage to the overpass was observed as well as damage to the cab of the grader,” the release stated. “BCHP and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) are on scene and will determine appropriate enforcement actions.”

The collision caused only minor delays in the area.

After a spate of incidents, the province has been cracking down on trucking companies that fail to check height clearances on the roadways before sending a driver and load out.

In September 2023, a truck driver hit the same overpass, closing Highway 1 for several hours. In that case, the driver fled on foot and the RCMP ticketed the truck’s owner, a Squamish-based company.

At the time, then-transportation minister Rob Flemming called the incident “outrageous.”