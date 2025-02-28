Police investigate possible explosion, house fire at home in Langley, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A house fire and possible explosion has closed off a neighbourhood in Langley, B.C.

RCMP say the fire was reported on Friday morning, and officers along with firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene in the 7300 block of 196 Street.

Police say homes in the surrounding area have since been evacuated.

They say there is also an "indefinite road closure" on 196 Street between 72 and 74 avenues, as well as along several side streets as the investigation continues.

Drivers are being told to find other routes past the site, and police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to reach out.

Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley detachment says in the news release that they are working with the township and fire department to determine the cause of the blaze.