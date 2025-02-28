More 'Buy BC' ads coming as Eby touts local food in response to U.S. tariff threat

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia Premier David Eby says it has been "absolutely inspirational" to see people step up across the province and Canada to support homegrown businesses in response to the tariff threat from U.S. President Donald Trump. A worker prepares to pick tomatoes in a greenhouse at Windset Farms, in Delta, B.C., on January 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Premier David Eby says it has been "absolutely inspirational" to see people step up across the province and Canada to support homegrown businesses in response to the tariff threat from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Eby made the comment during a visit to a Save-On-Foods location in Vancouver, where he highlighted efforts to boost local food production.

He says Windset Farms based in Delta, B.C., entered into a partnership with BC Hydro last fall to expand its facility to become the largest LED-lit greenhouse powered by renewable electricity in western North America.

The premier says Windset recently signed an agreement with Save-On-Foods, "displacing American tomatoes" and giving B.C. residents access to local produce.

Jamie Nelson with Save-On-Foods says the company has more than 2,000 made-in Canada items on its shelves identified with Canadian flags, and they're "really excited" about pushing forward with the buy-local effort.

Eby says B.C. residents would soon start seeing more "Buy BC" advertisements, and the province has also launched a new website with a tool to help people buy local along with the latest information about tariffs and B.C.'s response.

The only thing certain about Trump is uncertainty, Eby added, and the B.C. government is "doing (its) best to diversify away from the United States in order to protect B.C. businesses and consumers from whatever is happening down south."

Asked about reducing barriers to interprovincial trade, Eby told the news conference that Economic Development Minister Diana Gibson was meeting with counterparts from across Canada to push for a "mutual recognition agreement" that would mean products approved for sale in one Canadian jurisdiction would be allowed in others.