Avalanche Canada warns of dangerous conditions in the backcountry

Photo: Avalanche Canada A size 3.5 naturally-triggered persistent slab avalanche in the Kootenays

Avalanche Canada is warning backcountry users of “dramatic change” after relatively stable conditions for most of the season.

A special avalanche warning has been issued, effective immediately, for most of B.C.’s and Alberta’s forecast regions and extends into next week.

“Prominent weak layers have developed in the upper snowpack, formed during periods of drought in January and February and buried between 30 and 100 centimetres deep,” says Avalanche Canada.

It says the layers are made up of a variety of surfaces which are now a consolidated slab of snow, creating dangerous conditions.

“After a season of relatively stable avalanche conditions, we are entering a period of dramatic change and it is important to adapt mindsets to reflect this. Avalanche problems of this nature can be difficult to predict and there may be limited clues about deeper snowpack instabilities, but avalanches triggered on these layers are likely to be dangerous and destructive,” adds Avalanche Canada.

So far this winter, two people have been killed by avalanches in B.C. The latest was a snowmobiler who died after a slide hit a group of three riders near Invermere on Sunday. The other death was a skier swept away near Golden on Feb. 17.

Backcountry users are being advised to only choose conservative terrain, choosing slopes less than 30 degrees in clearings, open trees and alpine terrain. They should also avoid sun-exposed slopes during warm or sunny conditions, move one at a time through avalanche terrain and regroup in safe spots without overhead hazards.

As always, check the latest avalanche forecast here before heading out and carry emergency gear including a shovel, snow probe and emergency transceiver and know how to use them.