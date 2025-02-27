Little government progress on Doukhobor compensation, B.C.'s ombudsperson says

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia Ombudsperson Jay Chalke releases a report during a press conference in Victoria, Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's ombudsperson says the lack of government progress on compensating Doukhobors who were wrongfully detained in the 1950s is "disheartening."

A statement from Jay Chalke says it's been a year since Premier David Eby apologized to the Sons of Freedom Doukhobors for government actions decades ago, but there's still no clear process or timeline to pay descendants of survivors.

Chalke says the government has made progress making payments to some of those who were held in New Denver as school-aged children, but it's been slow to say who else will be eligible for compensation, leaving many still waiting for answers.

The children were taken from their homes due to the religious beliefs of their parents, members of an exiled Russian Christian group, and they were held in at a former tuberculosis facility in New Denver, B.C., for up to six years.

Chalke says the government promised last year to ensure all affected people receive fair compensation and it's "disheartening to see so little progress."

Despite many requests, he says, the Attorney General's Ministry has not provided clear information on when outstanding payments will be issued or who will be eligible.

“The government made a promise to this community, and that promise is only partly fulfilled,” Chalke says.

“It’s time to ensure that what has already been promised is fully, fairly and transparently allocated."

He says his office calls on the government to move faster, provide more transparency, and ensure that all those who were harmed receive the compensation they deserve.