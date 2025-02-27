B.C. to require Canadian-made biofuels to meet standards for gas, diesel

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman gases up at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., February 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

British Columbia's energy minister says the province will soon require Canadian-made products to fulfil renewable fuel standards for gasoline and diesel.

Adrian Dix says B.C.'s requirement of five-per-cent renewable fuel content for gasoline must be met with Canadian-made fuel starting Jan. 1, 2026.

He says the province is also boosting the minimum renewable requirement for diesel from four to eight per cent effective immediately, and that percentage must be Canadian-made starting April 1.

Dix says the United States provides "dramatic subsidies" for its own biofuel industry to a degree that curtails the industry in B.C. and Canada.

He says the amendments to regulations under B.C.'s Low Carbon Fuels Act are aimed at prioritizing and supporting Canadian biofuel, which is made with everything from plants to animal waste and leftover cooking fat.

Jeremy Baines, president of Tidewater Renewables, says the changes are a positive step toward supporting an economically viable domestic renewable fuels industry.