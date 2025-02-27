Mounties to focus on seatbelts and distractions on B.C. Highways

Photo: BC Highway Patrol Police will be out on an educational campaign this month.

Distracted driving has become as deadly as driving while impaired. But failing to wear a seatbelt is also killing motorists and the two issues have prompted a police education campaign.

"Distracted driving, along with speeding and impaired driving, is consistently one of the top three contributors to fatal crashes in B.C.," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a press release.

"We often hear drivers ask for a warning. Distracted driving is so risky that your warning will be a violation ticket. The real consequences would be to get hurt or worse."

As for seatbelts, they have been mandatory since 1977 yet an average of 53 people are still dying every year in B.C. because they were not wearing seat belts properly.

"The evidence is clear: If you do not wear your seatbelt, a totally survivable collision will often become fatal," Cpl. McLaughlin said.

"While securing your child with a car seat requires a little planning, your child’s life is worth it."

The BC Motor Vehicle Act says that you must wear your seatbelt properly with the shoulder belt across your chest (not under your arm), and the lap belt across your pelvic bones.

Children under the age of nine must be secured in appropriate car seats or booster seats depending on their age and size.