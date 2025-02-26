Google fixes mislabelling of Canadian 'state parks'

Photo: Contributed

Just days after many Canadians noticed the way Google Maps was labelling parks as 'state parks,' the search giant have made a change.

Some Kelowna residents and social-media users were up in arms, and sharing screenshots showing provincial parks in B.C. and elsewhere described by the search engine as 'state parks', with some expressing confusion and anger and referencing U.S. President Donald Trump.

'State park,' however, has long been the default category of Google Maps. In response to the uproar, BC Parks contacted the tech giant this week to request a unique label for provincial parks.

"Thanks to the quick work by our BC Parks team with Google Canada, 'provincial park' is now a category in their business listings. We are now working to update each listing," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment and Parks on Wednesday.

Concern over the 'state park' description came amid recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada its 51st state. Trump has continually referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor Trudeau.”