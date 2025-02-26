B.C. teacher disciplined for yelling at students, knocking hat off, taking food

Photo: Pique file photo. A B.C. teacher has had his teaching certificate suspended.

A B.C. elementary school teacher has admitted unprofessional conduct in a case where he yelled at students and slammed his hands on desks.

The province’s commissioner for teacher regulation said a consent agreement was reached with Benjamin Jospeh Freeman after events in the 2021/2022 school year. The agreement does not name the school district.

Freeman frequently yelled at a student, sometimes while towering over them and slamming his fists repeatedly on their desk.

According to the consent agreement, Freeman went into another student’s classroom where the child was seated at a desk. Freeman yelled at the student while towering over them, knocked their hat off and grabbed a bag of food out of the child’s hands.

Later in the year, the agreement summary said, Freeman made insensitive comments to one student’s parents about their child who had a diagnosis. It's also alleged he got angry at a student with a diagnosis when the student forgot their homework at the school and their parent asked that it be emailed home.

Such events were not new. The principal had already talked to him about yelling and putting his hands on students.

The agreement said Freeman agreed he had breached the Professional Standards for BC Educators.

He agreed to a three-day suspension of his teaching certificate and would complete the course Foundations of Collaborative Conflict Resolution through the Justice Institute of BC, by March 31, 2025.