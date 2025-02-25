Charge against Jarrod Bacon related to Fort Nelson shooting stayed

Photo: CTV News Jarrod Bacon

Just under a month after high-profile gangster Jarrod Bacon was charged for a shooting in northeast B.C., charges have been stayed.

Jarrod Bacon, 41, and John Chasse, 41, were charged with assault on Feb. 1 in connection to a shooting on Jan. 29 in front of a local business in the area of 5000 block of 51st Avenue West in Fort Nelson. An arrest was made later that night.

“The police investigation continued, including the gathering of further evidence,” said Damienne Darby, BC Prosecution Service spokesperson, on Tuesday.

She said prosecutors decided to stay the charge on Feb. 14. The BC Prosecution Service does not elaborate on prosecutorial discretion in most cases.

Crown prosecutors in B.C. only proceed with charges when they think there is a likelihood of conviction and it is in the public’s interest.

“If, at any point, the prosecutor concludes that the evidentiary standard is no longer met or that a prosecution is no longer required in the public interest, a prosecution cannot proceed,” Darby said.

“I can say that the decision to stay the charges in this case (against both Mr. Bacon and Mr. Chasse) was made after further information was received by the prosecutor with conduct of the file,” she added.

Jarrod is one of the three Abbotsford-based brothers who were once part of the Red Scorpion gang. He was convicted in 2012 of conspiracy to traffic 100 kilograms of cocaine and was ultimately sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Red Scorpions and other gangsters they were affiliated with were a focus of police and the public during the height of a Lower Mainland gang conflict in the early 2000s.

Jamie Bacon was arrested in the 2007 Surrey Six murders and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kill. He remains behind bars.

Jonathan Bacon was killed in a targeted shooting in Kelowna in August 2011.

with files from Kathy Michaels