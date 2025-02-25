Ambulance with two paramedics and patient involved in crash in Nanaimo, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Ambulances parked at the central reporting station in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Police are investigating a crash between an ambulance and a vehicle in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Police are investigating a crash between an ambulance and a vehicle in Nanaimo, B.C.

A statement from the RCMP says officers were able to determine that the ambulance, with two paramedics and one patient onboard, was travelling northbound Tuesday morning when it was struck broadside at an intersection by an older model vehicle travelling westbound.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

They say the paramedics and passenger were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for nearly three hours while investigators examined the scene.

Police are asking motorists who have dashcam footage of the collision or of the immediate area around Dufferin Street and Boundary Avenue from 10:10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. to contact them.