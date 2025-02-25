Rustad says B.C. Conservatives having 'family' issues, amid defiance and disunity

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad says the party is having "family" issues ahead of its annual general meeting, with a lack of unity on display in the legislature and his attorney general critic defying his wishes.

But Rustad says the Opposition party supports free speech and free voting among its caucus, dismissing suggestions he could face a leadership contest at the weekend meeting.

The apparent moment of division occurred Monday when five Conservatives voted against a motion on condemning American tariffs that was supported by both the NDP government and the bulk in the Opposition ranks, including Rustad.

The motion called for "proportionate retaliatory action," and those who voted against it were Tara Armstrong, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena Dallas Brodie, MLA for Surrey-South Brent Chapman, MLA for Peace River-North Jordan Kealy and MLA for Chilliwack-North Heather Maahs.

While Armstrong was contacted to expand on her rationale for not supporting the motion, she hasn't replied. She did take to social media to make a comment.

"Of course I’m against the tariffs," Armstrong wrote on her X account.

"I’m also against the NDP now deciding to wrap themselves in the Canadian flag, call themselves Team Canada and engage in more divisive political theatre. I'm working hard to save BC jobs, not engage in cheap political game playing."

Rustad says of Monday's vote that "as a family you have these issues" and that there "isn't a mechanism" for a leadership contest at the party's weekend meeting.

In addition to that, Rustad's attorney general critic Dallas Brodie continues to refuse Rustad's request to delete a weekend social media post about residential schools.

Brodie was also among the five B.C. Conservatives who voted against the motion.

On Saturday, she posted on social media platform X that there are "zero" confirmed child burial sites at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., raising concerns from Rustad that the comment could be "misinterpreted."

He said Monday that he had asked Brodie to delete the post but as of Tuesday it remained online, having been viewed almost 500,000 times.

Brent Chapman, Conservative MLA for Surrey South, said he voted against the NDP's tariffs motion out of concern that going after Republican states could bring retaliatory pressure against B.C.

-with files from Kathy Michaels, Castanet News