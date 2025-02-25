Predatory sales, unfair contract terms a focus of B.C.'s new consumer protection laws

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt speaks at a news conference at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

\The British Columbia government is making changes to its consumer protection laws to stop predatory sales and protect people from unfair business practices.

The amendments to the law were introduced in the legislature on Tuesday that would ban direct sales on high-cost items such as air conditioners and furnaces, as well as give a clearer path for people to cancel their contracts and force notification requirements for automatic subscription renewals.

The government says in a statement that the proposed changes will also modernize the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act, with the aim to promote contract fairness and strengthen consumer rights.

B.C.'s seniors' advocate Dan Levitt says many older residents live on fixed incomes and are cautious of their spending, and the changes would reduce the chance that seniors buy products or services they don't need or can't afford.

Attorney General Niki Sharma says in the statement that people in B.C. have faced unfair contract terms and predatory sales practices on everyday items.

The changes, if approved, would require businesses to provide important contract terms up front including improved policies for renewing or cancelling services as well as return and refund policies, particularly for online orders.