Windstorm knocks out power to thousands of BC Hydro customers along south coast

Photo: The Canadian Press A BC Hydro worker is seen at the Horne Payne Substation in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, June 10, 2024.

An overnight windstorm along British Columbia's south coast has knocked out power for thousands.

BC Hydro is reporting more 7,000 people along southern Vancouver Island woke up to outages on Tuesday.

More than 20,000 had power knocked out during the storm across the island and the Lower Mainland although it had been restored to most by 9 a.m.

Environment Canada says peak winds were felt along the coast, with Discovery Island off Victoria seeing the highest gusts of up to 96 km/h.

Other locations, including Victoria and Tsawwassen, also reported high winds, but all Environment Canada wind warnings were lifted by Tuesday morning.

The adverse weather also forced BC Ferries to cancel several sailings on Monday, though service has since been restored.