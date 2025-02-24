Wu-Tang Clan going on one last tour and making a stop in Vancouver

Photo: EXIT Festival/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0. The Wu-Tang Clan are heading out for their last tour and will be making a stop in Vancouver on June 30.

Concerts really excite a mob.

And now Vancouver can get excited for Wu-Tang Clan one last time.

The legendary New York rap group, known for wit, unpredictable talent, and natural game, has announced one last tour.

And yes, there's a stop at Rogers Arena on June 30.

The Wu-Tang Clan is one of the most influential rap groups in history, helping define the genre through the 1990s and 2000s and launching numerous solo careers.

While they've only released seven albums as a group, there are numerous related albums including compilations and collaborations.

Along with continuing to make music, several members have appeared on film, including RZA (The Dead Don't Die, Mr. Nobody), Method Man (The Wire, Garden State), and Ghostface Killah (who has appeared as himself in everything from 30 Rock to Luke Cage).

They've also been influential in clothing; their "W" icon is one of the most recognized band logos of all time, and there's even a Wu-Tang video game.

Opening for Wu-Tang will be Run the Jewels, a big name in their own right.

The duo, made up of Killer Mike and El P, have released four albums as a pair. Recently Killer Mike won multiple Grammy Awards in 2024 for his solo album Michael.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 28.