Company fined $9K after falling tree kills worker

Photo: wikimedia commons The Beaton Arm of Upper Arrow Lake

A B.C. company has been fined just under $9,000 for the death of a worker.

A WorkSafeBC penalty summary posted online says Crescent Bay Construction Ltd. was fined $8,995.26 on Jan. 23 for the incident at a worksite in Beaton, located south of Revelstoke on the shores of Upper Arrow Lake.

“This firm was performing maintenance work on a bridge deck on a forest service road,” said the penalty summary. “WorkSafeBC attended the site after a worker was struck by a tree that fell from a cliff face above the work area. The worker sustained fatal injuries.”

WorkSafeBC says their investigation determined “the firm did not adequately identify the hazard of dangerous trees or assess the risks they presented to workers.”

The company also failed to “conduct a dangerous tree assessment by a qualified person before work began and failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers at the worksite, both high-risk violations.”

WorkSafeBC has said it is still working to redact the investigation documents before releasing them to the public so additional details are not available. The BC Forest Safety Council, however, reports the death occurred on Sept. 29, 2024.

WorkSafeBC monetary penalties are scaled to the size of the offending company's payroll.